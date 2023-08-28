When Gary and Amanda (Mandy) Schoenberger became the owners of Webster Groves Garden Café six years ago, they wanted it to be a place that provided more than a cup of joe.
“Being that we are both musicians, we also wanted it to be a place where musicians would want to play,” said Gary Schoenberger, noting he and his wife both play in a band called Perfect Strangers.
Now six years into the couple’s late-in-life endeavor, the Webster Groves Garden Café has become more than they ever hoped. Located at 117 E. Lockwood Ave. in Old Webster, the café not only draws local musicians, but those from across the country — and sometimes, even further.
It’s not uncommon for concerts held on the outdoor stage in the back of the café — built by Gary Schoenberger and his family and friends — to draw hundreds of people.
“It’s turned into a really nice stage and venue, and we get marvelous musicians from all over,” said Gary Schoenberger, 71, who is a retired school teacher. “I’m not sure we anticipated any of that, but people started coming and it took on a life of its own.”
Longtime Webster Groves resident Dave Buck, an organizer of the World Peace Concert that will be held at the café on Sept. 2, has seen that firsthand.
“Gary is an outstanding singer-songwriter-musician himself and he and his wife, Mandy, have transformed the Webster Groves Garden Café into a live local music mecca,” said Buck. “In a city known for its arts, no other establishment delivers as much music.”
Webster Groves Garden Café hosts an open mic night every Thursday. Evening concerts are held every Friday and Saturday, and there’s also music on Saturday and Sunday mornings. Sometimes there’s music on Friday afternoons, too. The music — whether it be a soloist, group or band — is held indoors or outdoors, depending on the weather and the musician or band.
Gary Schoenberger is grateful to all of the musicians who play at the café, especially since he and his wife don’t have an entertainment budget.
“These musicians graciously give up their time — they play only for tips,” he said.
Folk musician Joey Kenig, who splits time between living and working in St. Louis and Ely, Minnesota, starting playing at the café in 2015 prior to the Schoenbergers taking over.
“I was attracted to the café even then because of its welcoming atmosphere and because I felt free to spend time there both as a musician and a customer,” Kenig said, noting he likes to work on his drawings there, too.
Kenig said he prefers to play music in relatively small settings, and does his best to be part of the ambience, and support and enhance the experience of the customers.
“I find this especially easy to do at the Garden Café because I feel at home there,” he said.
Pianist Beth Tuttle, who has performed at venues all of sizes including The Sheldon, said she enjoys playing at the Webster Groves Garden Café because of the audience and the atmosphere.
“It’s a popular spot to play in the summer for local groups who love the vibe and the listening audience,” said Tuttle, who plays at café three or four times a year, sometimes solo piano, guitar or voice, and other times joined by fellow musicians.
“I love some of the same things about the Garden Café that I love about The Sheldon,” she added. “The space sounds great to the players and the audience if you’re lucky enough to get a space when the players are inside the café. Playing at the café has a beautiful, intimate concert feel to it. Audiences love it, and the players love it.”
Tuttle said the same is true for the Backstage outside.
“The outdoor space is a perfect little amphitheater with a gentle slope and a surrounding of trees and bushes,” she said. “With the twinkle lights, birds flitting and bugs buzzing, you feel like you’ve been dropped into a woodland setting for a house concert. It’s the best back yard in St. Louis.”
World Peace Concert Sept. 2
Speaking of the “best back yard in St. Louis,” the Webster Groves Garden Café will host the fourth “World Peace Concert” from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2. The free concert is open to all.
Concert organizers hope for an audience that will give peace a chance, as well as the musicians dubbed The Magnificent 7. The Magnificent 7 consists of three soloists, one duo and three bands. It’s a package performance that will present favorite songs of peace, love and harmony.
Buck said as teenagers, both he and Gary Schoenberger experienced many of the great peace songs of the 1960s, including songs from Bob Dylan to Peter, Paul and Mary, to the Byrds and Pete Seeger.
“Some years ago, we were talking about the idea for a concert with multiple performers on one evening,” said Buck. “We were looking at September, and it occurred to us that Sept. 2 is World Peace Day, as deemed by the United Nations. That’s how World Peace Concert was born.”
The first two peace concerts were held at the café in September 2018 and 2019. The next two years were canceled due to COVID, and the concert returned in September 2022.
Critical Need For Peace
The need for peace is more critical than ever, both globally and locally, according to Buck, who was named Citizen of the Year in Webster Groves in 2021 for his relentless messages and activities focused on inspiring the city to be a more unified, peaceful, creative and positive community.
Buck said he is interested in peace between nations, environmental peace for nature and the planet, but most of all, for peace among the 23,000 residents of Webster Groves.
“Webster is a friendly, small city, but, over the last 23 years I have lived here, whenever there is a significant disagreement, debate or controversy, our friendly little hamlet can devolve into a deep division,” he said.
“Sometimes, we see negativity, intolerance and hurtful personal attacks that linger and fester, with no remedy in sight,” Buck continued. “I can count seven controversies that fired up social media and brought out the worst of us. We are better than that.”
Buck said he hopes the Sept. 2 World Peace Concert reminds people of the power and importance of peace, as delivered through memorable music and song at a special gathering place for the community in the Garden Café.
He said peace through music can deliver love, honesty, kindness, acceptance, generosity, fairness, empathy and humility.
“Peace is not some far-out concept that is magically bestowed on us or granted,” said Buck. “Instead, it is within each of our grasps, but we all have to reach out for it. Peace starts in our hearts.”