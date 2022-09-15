In honor of World Peace Day on Sept. 21, the Rotary Club of Webster Groves is hosting “Peace, Poetry and Pianos.”
The event, which is being made possible through a $500 grant the Rotary Club of Webster Groves was recently awarded, will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 21, from 6 to 8:30 p.m., at Glen Park, 129 Newport in Webster Groves.
The event will feature three poets, the Saint Louis Concert Choir and the jazz sounds of Ptah Williams with musicians Michael and Rob Silverman. Bring a lawn chair and settle in for some poetry, music and a variety of jazz. Light refreshments served.
Dwight Bitikofer, former publisher of the Webster-Kirkwood Times, is the first of three poet headliners. Bitikofer has been active in St. Louis poetry circles for the past 20 years and is president-emeritus of the board for St. Louis Poetry Center. His poems have been published in various journals and he recently published a chapbook, “Square Miles & Roundabouts.”
Poet Jason Vasser-Elong, assistant teaching professor in the Pierre Laclede Honors College at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, is the 2022 poet-in-residence for Sapiens Magazine.
Poet Andrea Scarpino has published several poetry collections, and is also co-editor of Nine Mile Magazine and served as Poet Laureate of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula from 2015 to 2017.
After hearing songs from the Saint Louis Concert Choir, the evening culminates with jazz tunes of The Fusion Warriors with Ptah Williams and the Silverman Brothers. Williams has performed with several jazz greats and at many concerts and festivals throughout Europe over the years.
Michael Silverman is a pianist, keyboard player and composer. He performs and records classical, jazz and New Age music. Among the most downloaded solo pianists in the world, he has 14 No. 1 albums in the Classical, World Music and New Age charts.
His brother, St. Louis drummer, author and educator Rob Silverman, is one of the most downloaded solo percussionists in the world. He has recorded several albums of percussion music from all over the world.
Together, the Silverman brothers are the founders of one of the largest instrumental record labels, Autumn Hill Records, and play together in the jazz band Bach to the Future, which performs the classics such as Beethoven symphonies and Bach fugues in a variety of styles, including jazz, rock and rhythms from around the world.