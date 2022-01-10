We are writing in response to a lot of confusion and misinformation about the proposed tax increases in Shrewsbury.
Shrewsbury’s property tax is only a small portion of the overall property tax assessed and collected by St. Louis County. Roughly two-thirds of your property tax goes to your local school district and the Special School District, and will be unaffected by any rate increase voted on in Shrewsbury.
Only 5% to 10% of your overall property tax goes to the city of Shrewsbury, and the Shrewsbury property tax rate has not increased since the 1980s. In the meantime, city expenses have skyrocketed, mainly salaries and benefits for police and firefighters. Shrewsbury is having trouble hiring, promoting and retaining qualified police and firefighters. If we want to continue to receive the excellent city services we have come to take for granted in Shrewsbury, it’s time to pay our fair share.
For those for whom a property tax increase is truly a hardship, the Missouri Property Tax Credit program refunds up to $1,100 per year to qualifying homeowners and renters.
Get educated about this issue. Your city council member will welcome your questions and opinions.
Presley Barker & Barbara Lucks
Shrewsbury