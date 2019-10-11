I love Kirkwood. On Oct. 1, a kind older gentleman stopped me in the grocery store parking lot to talk about my car, a 2002 Mazda hatchback. Very few were made and even fewer remain on the road, but he had been the owner of one!
His granddaughter wrecked it a few years ago, but he kept the waterproof trunk liner (valued around $150) in his basement so that it didn’t go to the landfill. He had always hoped he’d find another owner to pass it on to. Could he give it to me? The next day, the trunk liner — in perfect condition — was on my doorstep. I never got his name, but was so touched by his kindness and stewardship that I wanted everyone to know what good and lovely people live here. Thank you, sir, and I will pay it forward in your honor!
