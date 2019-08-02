Really Kirkwood City Council, another bait and switch!
Numerous surveys done over the years have reinforced the need to adequately fund and deliver on street repairs. Drop the Kirkwood Train Station from the bond issue and give folks a chance to believe you will actually spend the money on Kirkwood streets and roads. Lastly, what will the $2.5 million of existing road repair annual revenue stream be used for?
Again, you come up with a repeat of the community center diversion (Community Center gets next to nothing and $27 to $30 million goes to a Stages Performing Arts Center). This spring you seemed to struggle to fund aquatic center repairs.
Let the volunteers and friends of Train Station fundraise for reasonable improvements and maintenance of the station. Their directed reinvestment into the train station would be better than tapping them to fund the proposed combined bond issue PR. Then after the streets are repaved and community center revitalized, work on the train station.
Bottom line, these are all wonderful projects when discussed, it is just that the delivery of the citizens’ priorities seems lacking.
Gerry Biedenstein
Former Kirkwood City Council Member