Walsh, Pauline Marie (Polly). Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church; on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
She was the beloved wife of the late John M. Walsh; dear mother of John P. (Mary) and Maureen (Jim) Herrmann; cherished grandmother of John, Molly (Dave) Henroid, Bridget Walsh (Greg) Moore, Kevin (Eileen Fagan - affianced), and Kate and Peter Herrmann; dear sister of the late Francis Kenneth and Rex Joseph Powers; sister-in-law of Margie Baxendale, the late Frank D. Baxendale, the late James K. and Thomas F. Walsh; proud great-grandmother of Finnian Walsh Moore; and dear aunt, cousin, neighbor, and friend to many.
Polly was raised on the Powers family farm in Rockwell City, Iowa, and never lost her affinity for the land of her birth. She had a passion for fashion and hats and served the Fashion Group International of St. Louis as a Regional Director. Polly was immensely proud of her role as the first President of the St. Louis U. High Alumni Mothers’ Club.
Masses or contributions to SLUH’s Scholarship Fund, Alumni Mothers’ Club or Marian Middle School are greatly appreciated.
Visitation: Bopp Chapel, June 19, 2022, 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral: Mary, Queen of Peace, June 20, 2022, 10 a.m.