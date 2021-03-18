Hotze-Mitton, Pauline Georgia “Lady,” age 92, of Pacific, Missouri, departed this life peacefully on Feb. 19, 2021.
Pauline was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on Nov. 25, 1928. She was the daughter of the late Hazel (nee Williams) Howell and Percy Howell and dear sister of her late brother, Jack (Buddy) Howell. She grew up in Webster Groves, Missouri, and graduated from Webster Groves High School in 1947. Pauline received her nursing degree from Meramec Community College in 1971, fulfilling her life-long wish to help and serve others in their time of need.
Pauline was united in marriage to the late Earl Bent Hotze and made their home in Webster Groves where they raised four children: Jack (Kathy) Hotze of Kirkwood Missouri; Scott (Nancy) Hotze of Pacific; Tamma Hotze of DeSoto, Missouri; and Gayle (Lance) Adzick of Kirkwood.
Pauline is survived by her four children along with her grandchildren Paul, Shauna, Shane, Christina, Katie, Nicholas and Sarah; great-grandchildren Crisska, Ashton, Brooke, Nicholas, Owen, Cooper, Carter, Olive and Adrianna; as well as great-great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Pauline is also survived by her cherished companion and dear friend, Andrew Love, DVM, who brought great joy, love and companionship to her life. She will be dearly missed by Jennifer Love, David Love, and Beth Beaulieu, as well as all who loved her.