Purcell, Paula. Paula was born in Houston, Texas. After earning a BA in geology at the University of Colorado-Boulder, she worked in the petroleum industry until marrying Robert Purcell in 1952.
Paula was a skilled portrait artist and enjoyed sketching throughout her life.
She is survived by daughters, Mary Sullivan (Tom) and Carole Pershing (Jay); grandchildren, Amelia Rogers, Ashley Allen, Shauna Walker (Andy), Kelly O’Brien, Timothy O’Brien, Kyle Pershing (Lauren), Kathryn Lane (Michael), and Molly Pershing; along with seven great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her daughter, Audrey Allen, in 2009; and her husband, Bob, in 2012.
Ashes will be buried at Mt. Carmel Cemetery beside her husband. In lieu of flowers, donate to St. Louis Artists Guild or American Cancer Society.