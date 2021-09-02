Owens, Paula Gene (nee Walker), of St. Louis, Missouri, was born April 24, 1945 in Corpus Christi, Texas, to Eugene and Pauline (nee Huskinson) Walker and entered into rest Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in St. Louis, Missouri, at the age of 76 years, three months and 26 days.
She is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by three children: Chris (Emily Otero) Nussbaum of San Francisco, California, Robert (Kelly) Hillman, of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and Sarah (Dave) Ringkor, of St. Louis, Missouri; seven grandchildren: Bea Nussbaum, Annie Nussbaum, Rhyann Hillman, Kendyll Hillman, Jaxon Hillman, Harrison Ringkor, Margaret “Maggie” Ringkor, along with numerous extended family and friends.
Paula was a loving mother and devoted grandmother. She loved her grandchildren immensely and enjoyed every moment with them. She enjoyed books and reading, even choosing a career that followed that passion. She dedicated many years as a librarian before retiring. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Arrangements handled by Chapel Hill Mortuary-Kirkwood. Memorial Visitation to be announced soon at Christ Lutheran of Webster Groves followed by interment at Oak Hill Cemetery, 10301 Big Bend Road, Kirkwood, Missouri. Family and friends can review and share stories, photos and condolences online at www.stlfuneral.com and follow details of this event and others in the community at www.facebook.com/stlchapelhill.