Wentzien, Paul Warren, 85, passed away on May 16, 2023, in St. Louis. He leaves his wife of 60 years, K (neé Armstrong) Wentzien; and children, Liz Wentzien (Casey Engstrom), Jennifer Wentzien (Jerome Madden), P.J. Wentzien (Kristine), Margo Parks (Walter) and “adopted” son Cornell Hairston. He was the proud grandfather of six grandchildren: Eleanor, Joshua, Matilda, Heinrich, Luke and Susan.
Paul was raised in Gladbrook, Iowa, and is survived by his brother, Mike Wentzien (Sara); and preceded in death by his parents, I.H. Wentzien and Vivian (neé Walter) Wentzien, and brother, Irv Wentzien (Marion). He was much loved by nieces, nephews and other extended family.
In 1959, Paul graduated from the University of Iowa with a bachelor of science in commerce. He was active in his Delta Upsilon fraternity, through which he met his future wife. After graduation, he was hired by the accounting firm Arthur Andersen & Co. to work as an auditor until he retired as a partner after 35 years. Two weeks after “retirement” in 1994, Paul accepted a consulting position with Delmar Gardens, where he began a 25-year second career, ultimately serving as chief financial officer. Paul’s career started in Chicago and he and K began their family in Oak Park, transferring to the St. Louis office in 1979, where all their children graduated from Webster Groves High School.
Paul was the embodiment of community service and leadership and will be sorely missed. He served in numerous leadership positions first at Pilgrim Congregational Church in Oak Park and later First Congregational Church of Webster Groves. In 1994, Paul was awarded “CPA of the Year” by the St. Louis Chapter of MSCPA, and in 1999, Paul was presented “The Max Meyers Distinguished Service Award” for dedicated leadership and service to his profession and to his community.
Paul was called to serve on many boards over the years including Oak Park Housing Center, Oak Park Library Board, Eden Theological Seminary, St. Louis Community College Foundation, St. Louis College of Pharmacy, Psychoanalytic Institute, Care & Counseling, Beyond Housing, and Webster Child Care Center. He was a generous benefactor, who also shared his gifts with his time and talent.
In his free time, Paul enjoyed old westerns, gardening, tennis, and being surrounded by friends and family. He was also a good handicapper thanks to being married to an Illinois Thoroughbred breeder.
Services: Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, at Bopp Chapel in Kirkwood. The funeral will be held Sunday, May 28, at 2 p.m. at the First Congregational Church of Webster Groves UCC, 10 W. Lockwood. He will be laid to rest in Iowa on May 30.
In lieu of flowers, donate to the charity of your choice.