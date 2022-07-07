McNeely, Paul W., passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022. Born in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, on Dec. 18, 1936, he is survived by his children, Jane McNeely of Dallas, Texas, and Jill (Mike) Braucher of Ogden, Utah; and grandchildren, Grace and Will Braucher. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Beverly J. McNeely; parents, Paul and Grace (Masterson) McNeely; brother, Franklin McNeely; and sister, Margaret Bunting.
Paul was a graduate of Cape Girardeau High School and Southeast Missouri State University. He served with the 25th Surgical Hospital of the United States Army Reserve. This led him to work for the Chilcott Corporation but his passion was automobiles, and he spent the majority of his career in sales and leasing. Paul was a life long member of the Kirkwood Optimist Club and a 50+ year member of First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the near future. Please check boppchapel.com for future details.