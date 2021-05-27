Meyer, Paul, “Smilin Paul, Friend of All.” Paul H. Meyer, 89, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Rose M. Meyer of 59 years; dear father of Julie (Peter) Lakey, Steve Meyer, Jean (Scott) Tyson, Janet Schafer and Tom (Maryanne Henderson) Meyer; dear grandfather of Matthew, Jesse, Megan, Alison, Madison, Brittany, Peyton and Derek; dear great-grandfather of Sully, Riot, Priscilla and Nino; dear brother of Roberta Emmett; dear brother-in-law, uncle and friend.
Paul retired from McDonnell Douglas after over 35 years of dedication to the field of aeronautics. His proudest professional achievement was serving as Director of Production of the F/A-18 program. Paul had many hobbies, but most important to him were his family and friends. The family would like to thank everyone who spent time with him during the past year, as well as the caring staff at The Dolan House. We would like to express our special thanks to Barb Dunker, who was not just a caregiver, but a companion and friend to dad and now a member of the Meyer family.
Paul’s ashes were interred with his wife, Rose, at St. Peter and Paul Cemetery in April. A visitation will be held Wednesday, June 2, at 10 a.m. followed by Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Gabriel Church, 6303 Nottingham. Military honors at St. Gabriel will immediately follow Mass.