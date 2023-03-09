Davis, Paul Robert, 94, passed from this physical world on Jan. 27, 2023, surrounded by his family. Paul was born in St. Louis on May 2, 1928, to Winifred (née Thomas) and Robert Davis. His peaceful nature and strong faith led Paul to pursue a life as a Protestant minister. Paul was an inspiring preacher who also offered counsel and guidance to an incredible number of individuals over his 70 years of service. Along with his gift of ministry, Paul was a writer, having published several collections of poetry throughout his life.
He served churches in Kansas, Ohio and Missouri. His longest tenure was as Senior Minister at First Congregational Church of Webster Groves (UCC), from 1966 to 1994. Following his “retirement,” Paul served as Chaplain of Cape Albeon Senior Living in Valley Park for many years.
Paul is survived by his five children: Anne Grothe (Allen), Mark Davis (Darlene), Carol Moakley (Brien), Peter Davis, and Megan Davis; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and his sister, Jean Gray. His parents and his sister, Lois Basta, preceded him in death.
Visitation to be held on Friday, March 17, from 4 to 7 p.m. at First Congregational Church of Webster Groves, 10 W. Lockwood Ave. A service to celebrate his life will take place at First Congregational on Saturday, March 18, at 10 a.m. A private interment will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul’s memory may be made to First Congregational Church, Citizens for Global Solutions, and Southern Poverty Law Center.
He will forever be loved and missed.