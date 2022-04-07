Marti, Paul Jr., son of Paul and Edna Marti, died Friday, April 1, 2022. He was 92 years old. He resided at 105 Minturn, in Oakland, Missouri. Paul’s wife, Audrey (Audie Lyons) Marti was an endearing and devoted partner through their 53 years of marriage. She passed away on Aug. 26, 2012.
Paul is survived by his son, Dane Marti of St. Louis; daughter, Kara Marti of Kansas City; four grandsons, Martez, Jayson, Marjae, and Kai Marti; sister, Bonnie Marti Mahood and her husband William Mahood; as well as his niece, Kristie Tusinger and her husband Steve.
Paul graduated from Webster Groves High School in 1948. As a Boy Scout, he earned the Eagle and Bronze Palm. He worked as a lumberjack in the mountains of Idaho before attending Kansas State University. While there, he was the president of the ATO Fraternity. He graduated from KSU with a bachelor’s degree in architecture. He was then drafted into the U.S. Army and attached to the U.S. Airforce. He was stationed at Beale Airforce Base in California. While there, he was awarded the Top Engineer of Beale AF Base Honor. Paul then enrolled at The University of California, Berkley, where he earned a master’s degree in 1958.
For over 20 years, he worked as the VP of Smith Entzenroth Architects, where he was project architect over four buildings at Principia College, as well as a building at Washington University, and St. Louis University. He also presided over the renovations of The West Wing of the St. Louis Art Museum.
Paul taught architecture for six years at Washington University. He was the chairman of the Board at the historic Cupples House at St. Louis University. He opened his own firm in Clayton, Missouri, where he designed three libraries and the Springfield Art Museum. He designed four private homes that were published in national magazines. His own home was honored with an American Institute of Architects Award and was published in several magazines and a book. Paul served as president of the Clayton Optimus Club and the St. Louis Municipal League, and he served as mayor of Oakland, Missouri, for 20 years.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, April 8, at 1 p.m. at Chapel Hill Mortuary, 10301 Big Bend Road. Visitation from 11 a.m. until time of service. Interment at Oak Hill Cemetery.