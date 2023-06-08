Hotfelder, Paul F., died on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on Dec. 11, 1949, the devoted son of Paul and Rita (May) Hotfelder.
Paul grew up in Bel-Nor and was a 1968 graduate of Mercy High School. He earned a degree from the University of Missouri-St. Louis in criminal justice and a master’s from Webster University.
Paul had a distinguished career working for the Missouri Board of Probation and Parole for 33 years, while also serving as an adjunct professor at numerous colleges across the St. Louis area.
Upon his retirement, Paul worked for seven years as an assistant professor of criminal justice at St. Louis University. In that position, he created well-received courses, counseled students, and brought a great deal of passion to his teaching.
More than anything, Paul was a family man who delighted in spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. On the tennis court, in front of a Cardinals game, or at the kitchen table, Paul was a great source of humor, wisdom, and love.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Beverly; his four children, Emily Brooker (Chris), Ted, Aaron (Violet), and Libby Sommer (Adam); six grandchildren; and many cherished friends.
Services: Funeral Mass was held at St. Gerard Majella Catholic Church in Kirkwood. Kutis Affton Service.