In response to Mr. Gary Agne’s letter entitled, “We Get It” (WKT, Oct. 16):
We Get It, You Don’t
Mr. Agne, I’m sorry the enthusiasm for political candidates in our neighborhoods is so irksome to you. The point you raise about the supposed lack of American flags is misguided and offensive to many Americans at this inflection point in our history.
Let’s get something straight: Displaying an American flag in your yard does not make you patriotic. Actively participating in our democracy does. Spewing false attacks against public servants running to improve our community and country does not make you patriotic. Engaging with friends, family, and neighbors on the important issues of our time does.
Hiding behind the American flag to assail those with different political beliefs is about as unpatriotic as it gets, but you do raise an interesting question: Does embracing our country’s symbolism make us more American? Empty gestures of flag raising do nothing to move us in the right direction. It’s a shame we all can’t respect one another as much as Republicans supposedly respect the flag. I look forward to when flying the flag is a nonpartisan issue. Until then, I will continue to add more “litter” to my ever-growing collection.
James Trout
Kirkwood