Thanks to Fred Longshaw for sharing a few of his favorite vintage postcards, all of which carry time-appropriate Independence Day themes.
Longshaw has been collecting postcards for more than 40 years and touts 120,000-plus vintage cards in his collection. He operates a postcard shop alongside his insurance business at 12024 Manchester Road in Des Peres.
Longshaw’s collection includes postcards of all kinds for all occasions, with holiday-themed postcards being especially popular. The oldest postcards in his collection are from the Chicago World’s Fair, circa 1892.
This Lady Liberty vintage postcard dates to 1918. The “America First” theme is a familiar one even today.
Fido is biting off a bit more than he can chew in this undated postcard bearing the inscription: “Wishing You A Glorious 4th of July.”
From Raphael Tuck & Sons “Independence Day” series comes this depiction of the June 17, 1775, Battle of Bunker Hill.
“Washington At The Battle Of Princeton” is a 1909-era postcard from Raphael Tuck & Sons.
Lady Liberty is holding the American flag and shield while the American eagle looks on in this 1906 postcard published by P. Sanders of New York.