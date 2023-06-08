Maginn, Patrick “Pat” Graham, April 17, 1946 — June 1, 2023.
Pat passed away peacefully on a beautiful golf course in Florida. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Laurie; children, Carrie (Chris Flexen) and Justin; brothers, Joe (Sally) and Denny (Christi); and sister, Molly.
Services: Memorial visitation with the family will be at 11 a.m., followed by a memorial Mass on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at noon at St. Clement of Rome Catholic Church, 1510 Bopp Road, Des Peres, MO 63131.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to American Heart Association and Stray Rescue of St. Louis. Visit www.boppchapel.com for more details.