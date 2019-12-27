Starting next week, Patrick Murphy will be taking over “Art Scrawl” duties from William Frank.
After more than 40 years of working in St. Louis radio and television, Murphy turned to creating art because, he said, it was time to find a more secure line of work. Murphy creates woodcut prints and exhibits them around the region.
As a producer of TV programs for Nine PBS, Murphy has contributed arts-related segments to Living St. Louis and Arts America. He also created documentaries for both local and national audiences. Murphy currently produces “Night at the Symphony,” a monthly feature of St. Louis Symphony performances.
For the past 21 years, he has emceed the St. Louis Speakers Series at Powell Hall, featuring speakers of national and international renown.
Murphy serves on the Webster Arts Commission and the board of the Webster Jazz and Blues Festival. He grew up in Kirkwood and lives in Webster Groves with his wife, Anne.