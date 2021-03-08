Webster Groves Firefighter/Paramedic Patrick Matthews has been named “Firefighter of the Year” for the city in 2020.
At the Webster Groves City Council meeting on March 2, Mayor Gerry Welch read a proclamation honoring Matthews. Matthews began his career with the city in 2003 and has served in a number of capacities, including firefighter/paramedic and fire apparatus driver/engineer.
Matthews is president of the Webster Groves Firefighters Community Outreach program, which performs activities such as delivering holiday senior gift bags, raising money for breast cancer and building wheelchair ramps for residents.
“Patrick is extremely dedicated to the department and community, and has a strong commitment to public safety,” Welch said. “He has received numerous letters related to his exceptional performance, and he is to be commended for making our community a safer place to live.”
She proclaimed Friday, March 5, as “Patrick Matthews Day” in the city.
Webster Groves Fire Chief Tom Yohe commended Matthews as well.
“Pat operates our equipment with an exemplary skill set and he’s always willing to share his knowledge with the younger guys,” he said. “With community outreach, he’s very dedicated. This past year, Pat was able to work out a plan to pay off the unpaid lunch balance for students in kindergarten through eighth grades in the Webster school district.”
Matthews said: “I couldn’t do this without the support of my wife and daughter, and the guys in the fire department.”