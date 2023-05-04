The Glendale community is mourning the loss of beloved trash collector Patrick Mack, who died in the early morning of April 29.
Mack’s death occurred just weeks after his 28-year-old daughter, Adayshia Jackson, was killed during a domestic violence incident in March. Following her death, the Glendale community rallied around Mack, with residents raising over $45,000 via a GoFundMe campaign to support Mack and his family.
Mack was known for being “the friendliest worker in town.” Notes of sympathy on the fundraising campaign revealed his smile and jovial attitude left an indelible mark on residents. April 3 was dedicated as “Patrick Mack Day” in the city of Glendale.
The original GoFundMe, which can be found at gofundme.com/f/Patrick-Mack-Memorial, is now collecting money for Mack’s wife and his grandchildren. Donations and sympathy cards will also be accepted at Vitale’s Deli and Glendale City Hall.
“We can find some solace knowing he is with his daughter now, but those he left behind, especially his wife and kids, will forever be missing his joy and laughter,” the GoFundMe page noted. “Thank you Glendale for showing him so much love this past month — he truly felt your embrace.”
His wife, Monica Mack, has asked community members to post any pictures of Patrick to the “Patrick Mack Memorial Facebook” page to help celebrate his life.
Many photos and stories have already been shared. Christina Hoffelmeyer posted pictures of her two young children sitting by the window as Mack pulled up in his garbage truck.
“Mr. Patrick was the highlight of our Tuesdays when we lived in Glendale. These kids waited at the window for him every week and couldn’t wait to get a wave or a fist bump,” wrote Hoffelmeyer. “Praying for his family today and looking forward to seeing that smile again one day.”