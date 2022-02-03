Forrest, Patrick Gerard, born Sept. 8, 1966, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022.
Patrick will be missed by his parents, Dave and Pati Forrest; sister Katy Forrest; and brother David Forrest Jr. (Courtney Harris) and their children Basil and Davy Forrest. Additionally, Patrick was a beloved nephew, cousin, and friend to many.
He faced many physical challenges, but if something interested him, he would find a way. As a child, he was one of the first students to be mainstreamed from the Special School District of St. Louis County into Parkway and Kirkwood Schools. He graduated Kirkwood High School in 1985 and continued his education at St. Louis Community College Meramec.
Patrick worked in sales and communications, but throughout his life, he dedicated time and energy to Scouts, Jaycees, Paraquad, wheelchair basketball, and Aikido martial arts. He often performed at the Tivoli’s Rocky Horror Picture Show as Dr. Scott.
Patrick had a caring family that was always there for him and many friends who brought joy to his life. We miss him dearly.
Memorial visitation will be held at a later date. See www.boppchapel.com for updates.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.