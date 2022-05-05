Finnigan, Patrick Burke, age 47, of St. Louis, Missouri, passed away April 18, 2022.
He joined the U.S. Marine Corps shortly after the September 11, 2001, attack on the World Trade Center. He was deployed to Iraq three times as a member of Charlie Company, 1 Battalion, 5th Marines, and was involved in the initial invasion, the Battle of Fallujah, and daily combat operations in Ramadi. While deployed, he was awarded multiple Purple Hearts, the Navy Accommodation Medal of Combat, the Presidential Unit Citation, and the Good Conduct Medal, among others.
He is survived by his brothers, Matthew (Suzanne Ryan) of Superior, Colorado, and Brendan (Maureen Brady) of Vestavia Hills, Alabama; and six nieces and nephews: Megan, Brendan, and Michael Finnigan of Superior, and Brady, Kathleen, and Claire Finnigan of Vestavia Hills.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Kathleen (Burke) Finnigan, and his father, Joseph Finnigan.
Memorial service arrangements are pending. Please consider a donation in Patrick’s memory to the Missouri Veterans Endeavor, https://www.move-stl.org/how-to-help. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.