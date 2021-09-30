Wibbenmeyer, Patricia, born July 12, 1930, passed away peacefully Sept. 2, 2021. Our mom was an amazing woman who touched the lives of all who were fortunate to cross her path; she truly lived to serve others.
She earned a BA from Marquette University (1952), and a master’s in social work from Saint Louis University (1954), and trained in psychiatric social work at the Menniger Foundation. Her professional life included case worker, counselor, mentor, teacher, and directorship roles, and at 65 she entered private practice. She retired at age 80.
True to her courage and adventurous spirit, we have many happy memories of travel and adventure as a family of three. As a grandmother to five, Mom was a presence to each one of them to share in their successes and listen to their pains. During her final years she joined Lucy’s family in Iowa. Up until her passing, she was always focused on others forever noticing someone’s clothes, joy, or sadness. And, always, she wanted us to continue to take care of ourselves.
Services: visitation will be at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 27, 2021, at Chapel Hill Mortuary, 10301 Big Bend Road in Kirkwood, Missouri, followed by an 11 a.m. memorial service and lunch. Memorial donations may be made to the Saint Louis Zoo. Share stories, photos and condolences online at www.stlfuneral.com