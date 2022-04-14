Farrior, Patricia “Patsy” Fowler, died in her beloved home of 40 years in Warson Woods, Missouri, on April 6, 2022, at the age of 91.
Patsy was a beautiful, intelligent, and multi-faceted force of nature. She was known for her independence, her sharp sense of humor, volunteering in political engagement activities, championing women’s rights and other causes, creating beautiful homes, and her fierce love of nature and family.
She was a self proclaimed “army brat,” and was proud to be a military wife to Col. Gilbert Farrior, Ph.D. She will be buried next to her beloved husband in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Pasty was born in Durham, North Carolina, but lived in many “varied and sundry” places, including Georgia, South Carolina, California, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, Tennessee, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, before finally moving to Missouri. She had a business and secretarial administration degree from the Women’s College of University of North Carolina-Greensboro, and worked as an executive secretary to the Borough Manager in Boyertown, Pennsylvania. She also had her own dried flower business, and made gorgeous wreaths that she donated to auction at fundraising events for AAUW and NARAL.
In her youth, she enjoyed tap dancing, gymnastics, and horseback riding. As an adult, she was an avid reader of American history and mystery books; loved the symphony, opera, and Broadway shows; frequented art museums (with a particular interest in Impressionism), history museums, and botanical gardens; and enjoyed traveling to Europe, East Coast beaches, and Colonial Williamsburg.
She was a member of bridge clubs, speakers’ clubs, and quilting and book groups, and was the chair of several craft fairs. Her volunteer activities included Meals on Wheels, Boyertown Area Historical Society (as a charter member and officer), and land preservation for a wetland in Pennsylvania. She hosted Rotary exchange students from India, Brazil, and Wales. In Missouri, she was a historical tour guide for the St. Louis Symphony Volunteer Association and chair of her neighborhood watch.
As for her political advocacy, she was the public policy chair for the Kirkwood-Webster branch of the American Association of University Women, and lobbyist for the Alliance for the Mentally Ill and for women’s reproductive rights. She won the Older Women’s League of Worth Award for her activities, and was her university’s representative at the chancellor inaugurations for Fontbonne College and Washington University.
Patsy loved to garden and took pride in designing her beautiful homes. She was adept at sewing, crewel embroidery, and toleware painting. She was also a skilled decorator and refurbished antique furniture. Her appreciation for nature was expressed as a flower and herb gardener, fervent recycler, and novice birdwatcher.
She is survived by: her daughters, Barbara Kovalsky of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Patricia Ann Farrior of Evanston, Illinois, and Marian Farrior of Madison, Wisconsin; her grandchildren, attorney Michael Kovalsky and wife Ivone Kovalsky of Doylestown, Pennsylvania and Dr. David Kovalsky and wife Meaghan Green of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and her great-grandchildren, Alejandra Kovalsky and May Kovalsky. Her family is grateful for the attentive services of Seniors Helping Seniors, ACM Care, and Pathways Hospice.
Donations in honor of her memory can be made to the Alliance for the Mentally Ill, American Association of University Women, or League of Women Voters. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.