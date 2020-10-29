Kniepman, Patricia “Pat” (nee Hjort) of Kirkwood, Missouri, was born Nov. 5, 1934, in Raymond, Illinois, to Anton Christopher and Mary Francis (nee Kennedy) Hjort and entered into rest Monday, Oct. 25, 2020, in St. Louis, Missouri, at the age of 86 and 20 days.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joe Kniepman; and one son, Christopher Nelson. She is survived by one son, Michael Keith Nelson; four step-children, Ann, Mary Jo, Jennifer and Jimmy; two grandchildren, Jon (Dzana) Nelson and Julia Nelson; two great-grandchildren, Ava Nelson and Justin Nelson; one daughter-in-law, Lisa Nelson; along with many other family members and friends.
Pat grew up on a farm and was the youngest of 10 children. Her father was an immigrant from Denmark. She loved her family very much, and her nieces and nephews held a special place in her heart. She also enjoyed spending time with her step-grandchildren. Pat enjoyed baking and was very passionate about church. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Visitation will be held Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. at Chapel Hill Mortuary in Kirkwood, 10301 Big Bend Road. Interment to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Kirkwood. Family and friends can review and share stories, photos and condolences online at www.stlfuneral.com and follow details of this event and others in the community at www.facebook.com/stlchapelhill.