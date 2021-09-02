Payton, Patricia (Pat) Eileen age 82, a longtime resident of Webster Groves, Missouri, passed surrounded by love on Aug. 22, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, John Payton II and Doris Payton Reinagel, nee Thompson; her step-father, Michael Reinagel; and her brother, John Payton III (Betsy Payton, nee Nesbit, surviving).
She is survived by longtime partner, Jean Hudson of Webster Groves, Missouri; adopted daughters: Jamie McBurnett of University City, Missouri, and Marissa Preuss, nee McBurnett (Ted) of Crestwood, Missouri; siblings: Kathie Oberle, nee Payton (late Larry) of O’Fallon, Missouri, Michael Payton (Francine) of St. Louis, Missouri, and Renee Pinner, nee Reinagel (Tom) of Oakville, Missouri; nieces: Peggy Boese, Deborah Richards McConnell, Ashley and Katie Payton, Janet Oberle, Kelly Macapanpan, Kristin Payton Skyles, Rachelle Belobrajdic, and Maggie Pinner; nephews: John Payton IV, Kevin and Jack Oberle, Adrien Teepe, Ryan Payton, Matt and Mark Pinner; 15 great-nieces; and 14 great-nephews.
She was a beloved friend to many, a Cleveland High School graduate, a Washington University alumni, and member of so many societies there would be too many to list.
Family and friends are invited to pay respects at Kutis Funeral Home, 10151 Gravois Road, on Saturday, Sept 11, beginning at 11 a.m., until services at 12 p.m. The family kindly requests visitors wear masks. Due to the virus, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital, the Missouri Botanical Gardens, or the APA.