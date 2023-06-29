Dugan, Patricia Neary, 76, passed away on June 13, 2023, in her hometown of St. Louis. Pat was born on Sept. 3, 1946, to Lucille (May) and Joseph Neary. She was the beloved wife of the late Patrick Dugan for nearly 55 years.
Pat was the loving mother of Colleen (Terry) Murray and Timothy (Caryn); and proud Nana of MaryClare, Charlie, and Joseph Murray. She was a cherished sister to Kathy (Lewell) Gunter and the late Michael (Jane) Neary. She was a wonderful aunt, cousin, sister-in-law, mother-in-law, and friend to so many.
From bridge to yoga to book club, from grade school and high school friends to colleagues and neighbors, Pat was the common thread that tied people together — and made them laugh.
Pat will be remembered for her quick wit, dry humor, historical and grammatical savvy, generosity of spirit, and amazing brownies. She loved to play cards, entertain, cook for family and friends, watch Jeopardy nearly every day, and simply to be at the beach and by the water. An enthusiastic fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, Pat loved to watch and listen to the games — and was not hesitant to offer her opinion on their level of play.
A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, July 7, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier (College) Church, 3628 Lindell Blvd. The Mass will be livestreamed at the following link: https:/youtube.com/live/PARlMwIVkuM?feature=share.