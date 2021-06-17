Leavitt, Patricia Lee (Stemmler) passed away at her home in Webster Groves, surrounded by family, on Sunday, June 13, after a prolonged and courageous medical battle. Pat was, above all, a devoted and beloved mother, grandmother, and wife. She was a true and loyal friend to many people from all walks of life, and she will be deeply missed.
Pat was born to Audrey and John Leavitt of Kirkwood, Missouri, on Nov. 5, 1945. She was a very talented artist and musician, and she brought these talents into her career as both an early childhood educator and a co-author and illustrator of children’s books. Pat was also a true sports enthusiast and a loyal St. Louisan sports fan. One of her greatest joys was an intellectual conversation among friends about philosophy, world affairs, or sports. She and her husband of 47 years, James Allen Stemmler, shared a love of trudging through the woods of Calhoun County each spring looking for morels. Pat loved to laugh, and she had a ready smile and a warm heart.
In addition to her husband, Pat is survived by: her sisters, Deborah Broeker and Barbara Stemmler; her three daughters: Katherine Savage Ebanks, Jennifer Ruth Foster, and Jillian Lang Stemmler; and her first grandchild, Elora Lee Foster. A memorial service for friends and family will be held at her home on Saturday, June 19, at 5:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Children’s Music Fund appreciated. Per Pat’s wishes, her ashes will be scattered at her Colorado home by her daughters.