Fechter, Patricia L (nee Krause), 98, was fortified with the sacraments of the Holy Mother Church on Monday, July 17, 2023.
She was the beloved wife of 73 years to the late John Paul Fechter; dear mother of the late Patricia (the late John) Lewis, the late John Paul Jr., Barbara (Garry) Roufa, Theresa (John) Stewart, Thomas (Eleanor), the late Gerard, Margaret (Charles) Lucier, William (Katie), Robert (Debbie), Anne (Robert) Goodwillie, John (Melanie), and Joseph (Cheryl); loving sister of the late Theodore Krause, the late Marie (Sis) Schilligo, and the late John Krause; grandmother of 31; and great-grandmother of 57.
Patricia was a member of Mary Queen of Peace Church for 68 years, a longtime member of Westborough Country Club, and an avid tennis player over seven decades. She was a regular on the courts at Westborough, Kirkwood Park and Deep Canyon Tennis Club in Palm Desert, California.
Services: Funeral Mass, 10:30 a.m., Friday, July 21, 2023, at Mary Queen of Peace Church 676 W. Lockwood. Funeral livestream: facebook.com/mqpwg.org. Visitation immediately prior to the Funeral Mass from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Mary Queen of Peace Church. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mary Queen of Peace St. Vincent de Paul Society.
Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.