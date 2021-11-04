Linehan, Patricia Johanna (nee Egan), died peacefully on Oct. 12, 2021, surrounded by her three daughters and sweet dog, Lily.
Pat was born in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Richard F. and Retha L. (Frazer) Egan. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Benjamin J Linehan; her sons, Sean and Michael; first born grandson, Paul J. Mattie; and brothers, Gene and Richard Egan of Ohio.
She is survived by her daughters, Sharon (Michael) Changar of Underwood, Washington, and Anne Linehan and Mary (Scott) Stewart of St. Louis, Missouri; her grandchildren, Layla Linehan (Blaise Pastoret) and Ben Linehan, Daniel (Jenna), Joseph, Matthew and Patrick Changar, and Thomas and Katherine Stewart; and her great-grandchildren, Egan Changar and Hazel Pastoret.
Patricia studied at the University of Dayton, where she met her husband, Ben. After many years as The Best Mom Ever, she resumed her education at Webster University. She graduated cum laude in 1984 with a bachelor’s degree in English. Pat worked as the resource librarian, for the Webster Groves Public Library from 1984 until her retirement in 2018.
Pat loved living in Webster Groves, literature, the arts, music and film. Mom’s lifelong interest in current events, plus being a super good sport, made her the perfect person to call with our late night trivia questions. She liked trying out new recipes and new restaurants, and had a beautiful singing voice and a lovely garden. She enjoyed sharing family recipes with her grandchildren, sewing, Christmastime, and a Manhattan before dinner with her first husband, Ben.
She believed in peace, and we miss her.
Services: Pat donated her body to the St. Louis University School of Medicine.