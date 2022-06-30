Hickey, Patricia Ann (nee Lipsmire), Feb. 9, 1932 - June 15, 2022.
A loving sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Patricia’s gentle smile, great patience and genuine care for her family will be missed.
Born in Jacksonville, Illinois, to Ann and William Lipsmire, Patricia moved to St. Louis in the 1940s, spending her last 10 years in Webster Groves and Shrewsbury. She graduated from Beaumont High School in 1949, and from St. Louis University School of Nursing in 1952. She met Dr. James Hickey and married in 1955. She had nine children: James; Dennis (Kathleen); John (M’Evie); William (Karen); Thomas (Yvonne); Mary (Grant); Patrick (Susan); Robert (Erin); and Ann.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and siblings Louise (the late Marvin Cope), James (Mary), and Ronald (the late Millie Lipsmire). She is survived by her siblings, Mary (the late Dan Quartz), and Pauline (the late Paul Carmichael); and by all of her children; 16 grandchildren — Eric (Amelia), Siena, Nora, Conor, Caitlin, James, William, Alex, Mara, Sofi, Brianna, Dillon, Malakai, Jericho, Maggie, and Ella; and one great-grandchild, Calvin.
A memorial will be held Saturday, July 23, in St. Louis. For info, contact Patrick Hickey at hickeystern@gmail.com.
Patricia Hickey was devoted to helping children. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to Meds and Food for Kids — www.mfkhaiti.org.