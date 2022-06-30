Cunningham, Patricia Ann, 92, passed away June 22, 2022, in Kirkwood, Missouri. She was born Patricia Koetting on April 6, 1930, in St. Louis to Leo and Liguori Koetting. She was married to George Cunningham, who proceeded her in death, for 56 years.
She was mother to Kevin (Paula) Cunningham, Kathleen (James) Clodfelter and Susan (Daniel) Dickherber; grandmother to nine; great-grandmother to six; sister to Gerald (Norie) Koetting, Kathleen (Joseph) Profera and Norbert (Colleen) Koetting; and aunt to many nieces and nephews.
She graduated from Rosati-Kain in 1948 and was a long-time employee of Monsanto. She enjoyed quilting, playing the piano and writing dime-rhymes and articles for her Aberdeen Heights newspaper, The Tartan Times. She was known for her smile and sharp wit and will be missed by her many family members and friends. Private services are being planned.