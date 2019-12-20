Duwe, Pat, 91, died peacefully Dec. 3, 2019, joining her husband Bill Duwe. She is survived by her children; Maggie, David and Daniel Duwe and her sister, Judy Motzel. Her passing was preceded by her parents’; Ada (nee Scott) and Frederick Wulfmeyer and her son Frederick Duwe. Donations: Alzheimer’s Assoc. Memorial Service: Southminster Church, Crestwood, Missouri; 11 a.m., Jan. 11, 2020. Lunch following.
