The First Congregational Church of Webster Groves, United Church of Christ, has announced an addition to its staff. Pastoral Assistant Halley Kim, who joined the staff in late January, is directing the church’s Christian Education programs for children and youth, and assisting the pastor with parish calling.
Born Halley Watson, Kim grew up in Webster Groves, attending Clark Elementary and Hixson Middle School. She graduated from Webster Groves High School in 2004.
She joins the field of ministry from a nursing background, having received a bachelor of science degree in nursing from Mizzou in 2008. Her nursing career largely focused on maternity care across various settings. She is also an internationally board-certified lactation consultant, a former doula and an active writer.
Halley brings to First Congregational a passion for justice and a sensitivity towards those experiencing shifts in their faith. She is married to Rev. Simon Kim, and together they have three young children. The Kims live in Crestwood, though she says her heart will forever be in Webster.