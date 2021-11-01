Greetings Fellow Kirkwood Citizens!
On the ballot on Nov. 2, Proposition 1, you will be asked to vote to approve a Transportation Development District funded by a one cent sales tax. During the 16 years I was in city government it was extremely frustrating to see how Kirkwood streets and sidewalks needed repair and rebuilding, but the money was not there. The funds for the street budget come from a 1/2 cent Capital Improvement Fund, which is responsible for streets but also all the other capital needs of the city. It is always a struggle to squeeze out more money for streets. The city does not have the funds now and will never have them unless you approve Proposition 1.
Grants: Citizens do not realize how aggressively the Kirkwood city government has pursued grant opportunities, $27,815,310 in project costs since 2014. Only 10% of our streets and street-related projects qualify for these grants.
A survey found that 80% of Kirkwood citizens are not pleased with the condition of our streets, and 70% dissatisfied with our sidewalks. We walkers need safe sidewalks. City parking lots are in bad shape. Good downtown parking lots and safe sidewalks lead to successful businesses. The proposed TDD, the one-cent sales tax, can be used only for its dedicated purposes. A property tax that would raise the same amount of money would be an enormous burden on home owners. People from all over the region love shopping in Kirkwood and would contribute to the TDD and pay less sales tax than if they shopped at close businesses such as Des Peres Dierbergs or Schnucks.
Please join me in voting for Proposition 1 on Nov. 2. Let’s fix Kirkwood’s streets, sidewalks and supporting infrastructure.
Art McDonnell
Mayor of Kirkwood, 2008-2016