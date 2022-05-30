I have such an appreciation for sports — watching them and playing them.
I frequently hear comments insinuating that sports are a waste of time, especially watching them on TV. “How can you watch golf on TV? Do you also watch paint dry?” “Watch bike racing? Do you also watch water wear away stone?”
But sports can bring people together. In my case, it was a connection to my father — common ground that didn’t spur arguments or lectures. We could play a round of golf and talk about our shots for hours. We could watch Cardinal baseball games and Blues hockey, boxing and football, and yell at the TV instead of each other.
Understanding a sport through participation opens up access to the sport’s nuances. Witnessing a golfer striking a ball within a few feet of the hole from 180 yards is truly appreciated by those who have given it a try. Knowing the sheer terror and exhilaration of taking the final turn in a bike race at the front of the pack is treasured by those who have done it. And hitting the board perfectly for a long jump is pure bliss for anyone who has ever attempted it.
My 15-year-old son ran track this year (400 meter, triple jump and pole vault). My wife and I are proud of him simply for participating. Our track goals for him are to land on the pole vault mat, not twist an ankle running or blow out a knee doing triple jump.
Our son might find himself gaining on another runner or winning his heat. He might hit the board perfectly for a triple jump or clear more than an opening height in pole vault. Success is not essential — it’s the attempt that matters and the small moments of success that bring you back.
My son was initially proud of clearing six feet, six inches in the pole vault. Then he arrived home one day to tell us that he actually bent the pole — an essential move to clear larger heights. He recently almost cleared eight feet and has shaved six seconds off of his 400 meter time. He is learning that hard work pays off, that achievement is exhilarating and that setting goals is essential in moving forward.
Our track star often came home from practice grumbling about sore legs and being worn out, but he always headed back to practice the next day without hesitation. Deep down, he loved the experience, competition and camaraderie.
Passion for something spurs insight, learning and individual betterment, and it doesn’t have to be sports. It can be anything — art, reading, film, animals or environmental protection. Who knows what interest will ignite a lifelong love within an individual? Regardless of the endeavor, appreciate and respect others’ passions, ask questions, learn and maybe, just maybe, their enthusiasm may light a fire of your own.