Boasting team members from Glendale under the direction of a Webster Groves coach, the High Performance StL Royal boys club volleyball team took gold in the age 14 division at the AAU Volleyball Junior Nationals earlier this month in Orlando, Florida.
More than 150 teams competed in the 14s age bracket, 43 of which were in the open division — the highest and most competitive division of play. Seeded sixth in the tournament, the StL Royals competed against teams from all over the country, finishing 6-0 on the first two days of the tournament.
The team then went up against an undefeated defending national championship team from Puerto Rico. It was a roller coaster of a match, but the StL Royals won in three close sets to advance to the semi-finals.
The StL Royals’ final two opponents on the road to the gold accounted for four of the team’s five regular season losses. The boys had to beat the number one seeded team from Los Angeles in the semi-finals.
Then it was on to the finals to meet the number two seeded team from Nashville, a team that pulls athletes from multiple states. It took only two sets to claim victory, and the High Performance StL Royals were crowned champions in the 14s open division at the AAU Volleyball Junior Nationals.
Sam Dicken and David Justice, 14-year-old team members from Glendale, contributed substantially to the victory under the coaching of Mike Lotz of Webster Groves. The accomplishment topped off years of practice and persistence for the two.
Dicken started playing organized volleyball in third grade. He remembers practicing with his older sisters, who have also played at high levels.
Justice started playing at age 12. During the pandemic, he watched a lot of volleyball and started practicing in his front yard for an hour or two each day.
Justice and Dicken met when their teams recently merged with two others, practicing long hours on the full-size volleyball court Justice’s dad built in their back yard.
Historically, California teams dominate the national stage and Midwest teams aren’t usually given much respect — but that’s changing.
“Midwest is starting to show. We have some really solid teams that can compete with California,” Justice said.
The team members said Coach Lotz is key to their success.
“Coach Mike is my favorite coach I’ve ever had. He helped me grow as a player and as a person,” Justice said.
Dickens added: “He shows us tough love when needed and makes us better. He’s great at sharing game plans so we’re prepared going into matches.”
The fan club is mutual.
“David loves volleyball like no other kid I’ve coached,” Lotz said. “He’s one of the top middle attackers in the country, top three in jump serves and is an excellent blocker. He scores a lot of points and places pressure on other teams. He can play any position.”
“We relied on Sam a ton in attacking,” continued Lotz. “He was a steady force all year, highly skilled, and is asked to do a lot of things. Sam is a great teammate and is modest, so was surprised to have been voted MVP of the tournament by all team coaches.”
In addition to Justice and Dicken, there are two All-Americans on the team in Owen Carr and Carter Rochleau.
“The whole team is super talented, has passion that is not common and a drive that really separates them from other teams,” Lotz said. “It’s important to call out their dedication as well as the great support of the parents.”
Though High Performance teams have been successful regionally and nationally with several top 10 finishes and several qualifiers, this is only the second open level championship that teams from High Performance have won — and the first for coach Lotz.
Justice beamed as he recalled the final game.
“About 300 people from the St. Louis area were there supporting us — older and younger teams and former coaches,” he said. “Some even postponed their flights. The bleachers were packed.”
Lotz said he got caught up in the emotion after the StL Royals scored the winning point.
“As I ran up to the net to shake hands, the rest of the clubs had stayed around and we celebrated with hundreds of people,” Lotz said.