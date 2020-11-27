Elections have consequences, so the saying goes. Except in Missouri.
In the 2018 election, a citizen-led initiative was on the ballot after collecting enough signatures to get there. The issue was about a redistributing process done by the nonpartisan state demographer. The plan was pretty straightforward by someone without a dog in this fight. It passed with a 63% vote.
However, the Republican legislature wasn’t happy with this. Their response was Amendment 3 on the 2020 ballot, which was offered without any citizen signatures. It covered up the real, critical changes with some reasonable banning of gifts from lobbyists and reducing campaign contributions. Both were laudable initiatives.
Then, it got interestingly partisan. Amendment 3 transferred the authority of redistribution to the Republican governor appointing a selected commission. Also, it changed the modifying and reordering for the redistribution criteria.
Why was this necessary? The beneficiary of these changes? It most certainly is not the fairness and equality the initial 2018 issue aimed for. No, it benefits those in the legislature, the majority being Republican. What is the probability of the Republican governor taking action? Could it be considered doubtful?
So, the consequences of not paying attention to your governance is your inferiors make the rules! Happens all the time in Missouri.
Joyce Nowak
Shrewsbury