This is in response to the letter printed in the Aug. 11 WKT calling for Missouri to pass more gun laws. Our next door neighbor Illinois has passed every anti-gun law that the anti-gun crowd could ever wish for.
You have to apply for a firearm owners card, which requires both a state and federal background check, to a own a firearm or ammunition. Illinois already has waiting periods and strict red flag laws. To purchase a firearm, you have to pass both an instant state and federal background check in addition to the background checks you went through to obtain a firearm owner’s identification card. To obtain a concealed carry permit, you have to pass a local, state and federal background check. Illinois has recently passed a law outlawing so-called “assault weapons” and standard capacity magazines.
How successful have all these laws been? In 2022, Chicago saw 3,602 people shot, 737 of whom died. So far for 2023, the numbers are 1,917 shot with 405 deaths. These numbers are for Chicago only and do not count the suburbs surrounding Chicago or the rest of the state. Clearly, more laws and stricter laws are not the answer to urban violence. Criminals by definition do not obey laws, and especially not laws that progressive prosecutors do not vigorously prosecute.
There are already more than enough laws currently on the books against violent behavior. Passing more gun control laws that won’t be obeyed or enforced is just another way for politicians to pass the buck.
Here’s an idea that’s being ignored: Instead of pushing gun control, push criminal control. Inanimate objects do not violate laws — criminals do.
Charles VanDercamp
Kirkwood