When a contract fell through in January on the property at 204/212 E. Lockwood Ave. in Webster Groves — formerly home to Peace United Church of Christ (UCC) since 1920 — the congregation decided to change course.
Now, more than a year since it went on the market, Peace UCC is hoping to breathe new life into the 2.24-acre church property in a way that aligns with its mission of caring for the well-being of all, including senior citizens on fixed incomes.
Rather than selling the property to the highest bidder, Peace UCC has created a partnership with the Housing Authority of St. Louis County. Together, the two form a for-profit entity known as Peace Partners. The goal of Peace Partners is to create an affordable senior housing development, to be called Peace Place, at the church’s former location.
To do so, Peace Partners must first clear a major funding hurdle — securing state and federal low-income housing tax credits. The application for those tax credits is due next week and Peace Partners expects to find out in December if the project is approved for funding.
“We are stepping out in faith that this is going to happen, and if it doesn’t, we will deal with it in December. We’re putting it all on the line,” Peace UCC Rev. Wendy Bruner said during a public meeting about the project on Tuesday, Sept. 12.
The estimated 52-unit building would be similar in size to the neighboring Elle apartment complex, but on a larger piece of land, meaning density will be less than other developments on Lockwood. Green space along Lockwood and Plant avenues would be preserved. Project developers are also committed to preserving the sanctuary as a community room for residents.
The project challenges the stereotypes of affordable housing. Renderings of the exterior show plans to continue the stone exterior of the existing sanctuary throughout all exterior sides of the new construction — resulting in a look that is cohesive and honors the sanctuary, but one that comes with a heftier price tag.
“Is it expensive? Yeah,” Bruner said. “And yet it feels to me like we are worthy of excellence. I think the people who are going to live here are worthy of excellence.
“It doesn’t matter how much money you make,” Bruner added. “You’re an elder in our community and worthy of excellence. We are trying to build this development with that in mind.”
Eligibility requirements for Peace Place residents would include those ages 62 years and older, with a maximum income threshold of around $42,000 a year.
One- and two-bedroom units would be available at a variety of price points to accommodate a mix of housing authority project-based vouchers, low-income and fair market rate rent values, according to Shannon Koenig, executive director of the Housing Authority of St. Louis County.
For example, a one-bedroom apartment with a voucher could rent for as little as 30% of a tenant’s monthly income, including utilities. Low-income rent on a similar unit could be around $750, or $850 for fair market rent price.
Webster Groves Mayor Laura Arnold, who attended Tuesday’s meeting hosted by Webster’s Alliance for Interracial Dignity, said that of all the development projects related to the property to pass through city hall, Peace Place presents the least disruption in terms of traffic and parking issues — and that other potential development was likely twice the density.
“I’m not more optimistic about any project that we have in front of us than this one,” Arnold said. “I think this meets a lot of needs, and I think my colleagues tend to believe the same thing.”
Rev. Bruner said she has met with many of the residents on Plant Avenue, which is directly behind the proposed development, as well as those in the nearby vicinity. So far, she said, they have all been receptive to the idea of the development.