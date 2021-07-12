The Webster Groves High School Marching Band parent booster club, the Band Aides, would like to express our thanks to the Webster Groves Lions Club and Becky Speeler for allowing us to run parking as a band fundraiser during the Webster Groves Lions Club Community Days Carnival this past July 1-4. We’d also like to thank Eden Seminary, Emmanuel Episcopal Church and Webster University for generously allowing us to use their parking lots.
We had 48 students and family members work over 170 hours during the carnival. We raised money for student accounts which helps pay for band camp, band trips and other student band expenses.
Thanks also to Rolling Ridge Nursery for loaning us a wagon to pull the water coolers for the band in the parade.
Finally, thank you to everyone who paid to park and to the many people who contributed money without even parking. When you see our students perform in a parade or football game, entertain you at the Jazz & Blues Fest, or you enjoy a concert at the high school, you can be proud that you supported them. You join us in saying, “We’re with the Band!”
Neil Sammon
Treasurer, WGHS Band Aides