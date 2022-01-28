At the top of a contentious meeting Monday night, Jan. 24, Kirkwood Park Board Chair Jordan Wienke announced there will be no further discussions with Gateway Off-Road Cyclists (GORC) about a multi-use trail that would include mountain biking in Kirkwood Park.
Dave Schulz of GORC said Kirkwood Parks and Recreation Director Kyle Henke spoke with him on Thursday, Jan. 20, regarding proposed updates to Kirkwood Park’s trail system, which included mixed-use areas permitting cyclists, as well as a children’s bike playground and family-oriented mountain biking area.
Henke told Schulz that the city of Kirkwood’s Master Plan, along with other documents including a plant inventory and recommendations for the forested area of Kirkwood Park from a master naturalist, do not support mountain biking in Kirkwood Park. Henke did not share this information when corresponding with the Times for the story that appeared in last week's publication.
Following his conversation with Henke on Jan. 20, Schulz said GORC respects — and follows the lead — of park directors.
“We will always go with what park directors say,” Schulz said on Friday, Jan. 21. “They said cycling wasn’t appropriate there, so we agreed.”
Schulz added that any continued discussion would be up to Kirkwood city officials and the park board.
Timeline
Conversations regarding the multi-use trail started in July 2021, when Kirkwood resident John McKinley noted at a parks board meeting that there are no off-road bike trails nearby. The father of three said his children, and many others, can’t yet drive to other biking destinations in the area.
McKinley said having a place for kids to ride their bikes in Kirkwood Park would complement some of the existing trails already in place for birdwatchers and hikers. His comment was met with interest and the parks board requested more information. McKinley reached out to GORC, a non-profit that specializes in the construction and maintenance of multi-use trails, to help develop a proposal for a biking area in Kirkwood Park.
Over the next several months, Schulz conducted research in Kirkwood Park, through which he noted current conditions of the trail system. Schulz said the existing trails are damaged from erosion and suffer from neglect.
Public outcry began in December 2021, following a presentation by Schulz at a park board meeting where he floated the idea of improvements to the trail system, which would include areas for off-road cycling.
Several Kirkwood residents took to social media and wrote letters to the Webster-Kirkwood Times expressing their opposition to the idea. Though some accusations were unfounded — such as the notion that GORC would remove trees as part of trail development — many residents feared the dangers of adding mountain bikers to trails currently serving walkers, hikers and other non-cyclists. Others had concerns about environmental destruction from bike tread.
On Jan. 19, just after the Times had gone to press with a story outlining GORC’s proposal, Henke posted the agenda for the Jan. 24 park board meeting. The agenda included a memo from Henke with several points explaining why the park board did not support Schulz’s ideas.
According to the memo, the proposal to use the area for a multi-use trail that would include mountain bikes is contrary to Kirkwood’s Master Plan.
“A master plan takes years to produce with multiple public hearings for input. At the time (2005), the majority of Kirkwood citizens felt the area should be designated as ‘passive/natural.’ To go against this is a concern and could certainly have a negative impact with the wider community,” Henke wrote.
Another concern, he added, is that the area in question is the only forested area in Kirkwood Park and “programming a new, active use goes against preserving and maintaining one of the last, most natural spaces in this particular park.”
The memo added that both the superintendent and park horticulturist have concerns, and suggest the area is already at capacity and should not be disturbed further.
Finally, Henke — an off-road biker himself — added a personal note that he has experienced “trail creep,” which is the inadvertent widening of high-use trailheads, exits and features that are matted down during dry conditions and muddy during wet conditions.
“While many off-road bikers follow the rules of the trail, it is nearly impossible to control every aspect of trail use and trail creep will happen,” Henke wrote. “In addition, unwanted alterations to trail features will absolutely take place. Bike riding on the trails in Kirkwood Park are not permitted and alterations have already been attempted.”
Conversations formally ended later that week when Schulz announced GORC would no longer pursue a multi-use trail in Kirkwood Park after speaking with Henke on Jan. 20.
“We Love Our Parks”
Despite the announcement that the proposal was no longer being considered, numerous residents spoke at Monday’s park board meeting denouncing the presence of mountain bikes at Kirkwood Park.
“I have taken advantage of running in some of our larger parks and I can tell you that I don’t feel comfortable running on trails by myself when there’s cyclists who are able to use it as well. I’ve been sideswiped so many times,” said Kirkwood resident Nikki Difani. “The allowance of the mixed use would lead to the abandonment of passive users such as those who are walking or hiking.”
Several others expressed concerns that a “special interest group” such as GORC was involved in the process at all.
“Saying they want to improve the area, their true purpose is to create as many of these (off-road cycling) trails as they can,” said Michael Hennon. “This single-issue group tries their best to make it seem like they represent the majority of citizens in Kirkwood. I don’t believe they do. Any design improvements, including multi-purpose trails, need to remain in control of the parks and recreation department and the park board.”
Following public comments, several of which disparaged the board, Park Board Chair Wienke defended the board’s process. Discussion of the multi-use trail system, Wienke said, has been the most adversarial topic brought before the park board in her time.
“Our policy has always been to listen and give fair consideration to any proposal,” she said, noting that the process began with the request from Kirkwood resident McKinley, not GORC. “Sometimes we go one step further and ask interested groups to present to the board and provide additional information to help us assess the impact, feasibility or costs associated with their proposals.
“Based on what I have seen in citizen comments, letters to the editor and online commentary, there is a pervasive feeling that there is some vast conspiracy,” she continued. “This is all false and untrue in every way. We have been consistent and fair in treating the multi-use trail citizens the same as we would any other citizen or group.”
Wienke said some residents have gone so far as to argue that park board members who own bikes should recuse themselves from the conversation. She also said she was confronted after a recent meeting by a resident who asked her if she’d “ever even been to a park.”
“Open debate and respectful dialogue are healthy and essential to making Kirkwood representative of every citizen,” said Wienke. “Unfortunately, this particular debate has degraded to lecturing, bullying and accusations. The park board are not elected officials. We are volunteers. We love and respect our parks.”
Next Steps
Members of the Kirkwood Parks Board attended a walk-through of Kirkwood Park’s trail system with Schulz on Saturday, Jan. 22.
“We learned that many of the trails in Kirkwood Park were unplanned, formed over the years by such things as runoff and animals,” said Wienke. “Over time, those unintended trails have been worn. There is still much work to be done to repair the forest and the trail system.”
Kirkwood Park Board Member Matt Helbig, along with other members, agreed that improvements are necessary to eliminate unplanned trails, develop a more formal trail and address problems of erosion. The board also acknowledged that off-road cycling options are lacking in Kirkwood, and voted to allow the bike trail subcommittee to continue meeting regularly to discuss potential locations for mountain biking in the city.
While several park board members suggested seeking help from expert groups for trail improvement, Schulz said GORC will stay out of the equation for now.
“I believe the community could use some time to work through their processes,” he said. “Still, if asked, we would be happy to help however we are able.”