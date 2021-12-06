Kirkwood School District parents once again raised concerns about literature available to students at the board of education meeting on Monday, Nov. 29.
During the public comments portion of the meeting, several parents took to the podium to address the board about what they consider “pornographic” books and graphic novels allegedly available to students in school libraries.
Kelly Benavides said she found 20 “pornographic” or otherwise “inappropriate” books at Kirkwood High School, including “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” “Looking For Alaska,” and “Crank.” She read aloud portions from some of the books and handed out flyers with photocopied quotes and illustrations of nudity and sexual content.
“I want to talk about ‘Crank,’” Benavides said. “‘Crank’ has a lot of bad things in it. Substance abuse … crude references, a rape scene with people cutting themselves and drinking each other’s blood, stealing mom’s bank card, a mention of a mom who decided to keep her baby instead of abort and then killed her baby, a consultation about abortion. These are the things that are in this district. There needs to be something done about it.”
Several parents, however, disagreed. They argued that schools should not enforce a blanket ban on books simply because some parents disagree with its contents.
“I have watched with growing concern how the insidious combination of fear enmeshed with inaccurate information can be to a community, and how it motivates people to revert back to toddler-like behavior,” said Sarah Pitt Kaplan. “I’ve heard gross generalizations about what all parents should be upset about in regards to what is appropriate and what is not. Apparently, I’m supposed to be outraged by the books in our school libraries. I am not ... I can’t deem what is appropriate for another person’s child, nor should I have them dictate what my children can read.”
The discussion on school literature comes on the heels of the Oct. 25 school board meeting in which a parent, Jessica Crandell, was escorted from the room after she left the podium to show board members an illustration from the book “Gender Queer,” which she incorrectly said was available to students. Crandell was later banned from school board meetings until November 2022 for her behavior.
Steph Deidrick, the district’s chief communications officer, said books and other instructional materials purchased for school libraries are subject to district policy and guidelines outlined in the library/media procedures manual. Deidrick confirmed that 19 of the 20 books Benavides named are available to students in the Kirkwood High School library.