At a recent Kirkwood School District Board of Education meeting, the board discussed the decision to return to full day, in-person learning on Monday, March 15. I was appalled by the community reaction.
As I watched the conversation, an onslaught of statements proclaimed parents wishing for a return to full days as “bullies,” “entitled” and “privileged.” A group of parents, simply advocating for their children, have been declared a danger to others, solely because they have utilized their right to speak on pressing community issues.
All Kirkwood School District students have been gifted with the privilege of attending Kirkwood schools. The district has provided unending support to students from all backgrounds, both in-person and virtual. The return to full days is not an attack. It is not a move from “entitled” Kirkwood parents.
No, this is a move from concerned parents — ones who know what is best for their children. We must foster an environment for all Kirkwood School District students. I do not ask that we force students into buildings. I do not ask that you support the idea to return. I simply ask that you remain civil when discussing ideas. I ask that we do not name call, accuse others or make assumptions. We are all Kirkwood residents. Show your Pioneer pride.
Nicholas Whittington
Kirkwood