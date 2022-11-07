Obviously, my old-fashioned way of thinking varies from others, but I must comment on the current situation of banning books from our public libraries and public school libraries.
I read all the books referenced in a previous letter. Did they do harm? Society would have to address that. I think not.
I understand that we all have a different idea of what is right and what should not be exposed to our youth. Unfortunately, those who find these books unacceptable have not seen evening network television, nor have they seen any of the current movies, nor have they noticed the content of some internet programming. Definitely, those outlets provide plenty of violence, nudity and general mayhem.
Through middle school, high school and college, I read many books, short stories and plays, as did my contemporaries. Though I did not like some, I believe they had no effect on my well-being or my maturation process.
One day, I hope to meet a proponent of removing books from school libraries and public libraries. Somehow, I think the choice of what young people read should be determined by their parents, not some obscure legislator.
Bob Kindle
Kirkwood