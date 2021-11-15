This is in response to Dennis Kelly’s Nov. 5 letter. I watched the video he referenced and what I saw was abhorrent behavior on the part of parents yelling at Kirkwood School Board members (who are volunteers) — parents claiming Critical Race Theory is being taught, which it most definitely is not; claiming teachers have leftist agendas, which they do not; and for the most part, parroting right-wing conspiracy theories that have no basis in reality.
If you want total control over what your child is taught, then you can homeschool or find a private/parochial school that hews to your narrow beliefs. Kirkwood schools, while not perfect, strive to do what any good public school does — teach students to think. That is done through a variety of methods, texts, approaches, etc. I taught high school for 15 years and know how hard teachers work to reach every child, to challenge every child, and the teachers in Kirkwood are among the very best.
The parents who continually berate school board members, administrators and teachers should take a good look in the mirror and see what they themselves are teaching their children. They are nothing more than bullies. In any book, even The Bible, you could find a passage that when taken out of context, might seem pornographic. But if you look at the entire piece and consider how and why something is taught, you’ll get a fuller, more complete picture.
I implore Kirkwood parents to support teachers. If you have a concern, ask respectfully and listen. And walk away from the dog-whistles and conspiracy theories.
Judy Moticka
Kirkwood