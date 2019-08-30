On the heels of a second former Kirkwood High School basketball coach saying he still doesn’t know why he and three other longtime coaches were abruptly let go in April, parents continue to demand answers – and some are filling in the blanks about what may have led to their departures.
Rumors have continued to circulate over the past four months since the coaching contracts of former Kirkwood High School head basketball coach Bill Gunn and assistant coaches Shawn Erickson, Armeake Estes and Corey Dowden were not renewed for this year.
School officials have said personnel matters prevent the district from commenting on changes to the coaching staff, but many parents aren’t satisfied with that and have publicly demanded answers from the administration and school board.
“The PR line, ‘We can’t talk about it,’ is not an acceptable response,” said Kirkwood parent Don Strong, who has a son who plays basketball for the Pioneer Elite team and another who runs cross country and track for Kirkwood High.
“It has hurt the school, the students, the players, the parents, and the broader community – and ruined these coaches’ lives,” he added. “Not saying anything sends a horrible message and creates rumors, which causes damage.”
District officials continue to hold that line, declining to comment when contacted earlier this week.
Strong said the district’s lack of explanation about the fact that four longtime coaches were “up and gone” without warning led many parents to assume the worst. He said several went to online resources such as Case.net searching for possible criminal charges against the coaches thinking they had done something horribly wrong.
Something horrible enough to get four coaches fired in one fell swoop, but yet not egregious enough to cause them to lose their teaching jobs. Although their coaching contracts were terminated, Gunn, Estes and Dowden remain employed with the Kirkwood School District, and Erickson teaches in the Festus R-VI School District.
Estes and Erickson have publicly said the district did not provide a reason when notifying them of their contract terminations on April 19. Estes addressed the school board during a recent meeting, and Erickson spoke with the Times in June. Both also said they were never interviewed or asked any questions about an incident they suspect led to their terminations.
The Incident In Question
Erickson said he believes the “incident” was related to a private group text among the four coaches that was seen by a member of the team and then posted on social media. The group chat among the coaches makes derogatory remarks about a member of the basketball team who had allegedly called the coaches “mofo’s” in social media posts.
Erickson said a different Kirkwood High School student illegally accessed a personal iPad in January that had the group chat on it, took a screen shot of it and distributed it among other Kirkwood High students. On April 16, another student posted the photo of the group text on social media, according to Erickson. Three days later, he was notified his coaching contract was being terminated.
Strong and other basketball player parents claim to have more details about the incident.
“The player who called the coaches ‘mofo’s’ in his social media posts was one of the better players on the team. He had been very critical of the coaching staff because he felt like he should have gotten a full ride to a D1 school to play basketball and he didn’t,” Strong said. “One of his player cohorts was at coach Gunn’s house being tutored by his wife, who is a teacher in the district. He walked up to coach Gunn’s personal iPad and saw the exchange and took a screen shot of it. That happened in January, but he sat on it for four months until the other player – the one who was the subject of the group chat – got a scholarship to a D2 school in April. It wasn’t until then that he posted the group chat to social media, and three days later the coaches were let go.”
Other parents, along with another Kirkwood HighSchool coach, said that’s their understand of the incident as well.
“The coaching staff is not without culpability, but I think the district wildly overreacted and made a snap decision,” Strong said. “Teachers and staff are now fearful of knee-jerk retribution when simply conversing with their colleagues about students. Teachers need to know that due process exists. Right now, it doesn’t.”
He said the district’s handling of the situation also left many students and basketball players confused, and a few of the high school players decided not to return this season because of it.
Strong and a group of other concerned parents said they met with administrators and two board members in June about the district’s lack of communication on the matter, but were given the “cold shoulder.”
“We asked for a joint statement from the coaches and school board, which they rejected,” he said.
Call To Action
Strong said he and other parents would like to see the district apologize for its lack of communication and create a joint statement with the coaches addressing the issue.
“The purpose of the statement is to communicate how the two groups will move forward,” he said, noting joint statements are often used as part of a mediation or dispute resolution. “It can acknowledge a misunderstanding, expand discussion, change of direction, etc. It would also explain what the next steps are.”
Strong would also like to see the coaches reinstated or at least given due process and an opportunity to reapply for their jobs this year.
“The district and the school board have a chance to fix this, but the longer it goes on, the less fixable it becomes,” he said.
Not Everyone Agrees
Although plenty of parents have implored the board to reconsider the disciplinary action taken against the coaches, there are also several who hope the district’s decision stands.
Other parents have come forward, some tearfully, saying their sons were verbally harassed by the team’s coaches and the district still hasn’t done enough to prevent it from happening again.
“I don’t want another student to be hurt, humiliated or made to feel like they’re trash ... and that’s the way my son felt this season,” Kirkwood High School basketball parent Sheila Chambers Loyd said.
Parents Bobby and Shereese Edwards have said two of their sons who played basketball for Kirkwood High were also the subject of verbal abuse by all four coaches. Bobby Edwards said he moved his family out of Kirkwood because of it.