I applaud letter writers Molitor, Ball and Moticka on their Mailbag submissions in the Nov. 12 WKT.
They remind us that our public schools were established to support our democracy and to teach students to think. Kirkwood schools are not teaching Critical Race Theory, as some misguided parents claim. If parents want total control over curriculum, they should home school or choose a school other than a public one. Verbally abusing teachers or school boards accomplishes nothing. Are these parents being truthful to their children or have they been caught up in conspiracy theories?
All of us should seriously think about this — for our students’ sakes.
Jean Ann Funk
Oakland