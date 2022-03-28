The effects of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia are far-reaching, touching the lives of friends and loved ones of those who are afflicted. When the time comes to consider a residential community, it’s important to find one that will support and care for all involved. Because no two residential communities are alike, the decision-making process needs to be comprehensive, taking into consideration health needs, safety, environment, quality of care and support for friends and family.
Parc Provence, an assisted living and skilled nursing community in Creve Coeur, proudly serves the St. Louis region. As a leader in memory care, it offers residents and their families exceptional care for dementia and Alzheimer’s disease through dedicated, person-centered support.
“Families of seniors in need of memory care are looking for education, support, and direction,” Administrator Kathy Aragon said. “Because we specialize in dementia care, we’re confident we can meet the needs of our community members.”
For more than 17 years, Parc Provence has been a leader in residential memory care. Its person-centered dementia program has earned the highest credentials, as has its team of professionals. In fact, staff members are pioneers in caring for those with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, and they are proud to serve families from across the country.
The care team at Parc Provence understands that every resident and family experience Alzheimer’s in different ways.
“We specialize in personalized memory care, rather than relying on a one-size-fits-all approach,” Aragon said. And because these conditions are progressive, symptoms change, requiring treatment strategies to adapt, she noted. “Parc Provence offers a continuum of care that includes assisted living, skilled nursing and rehabilitation services. No matter the level of care required, we are able to serve our residents’ needs.”
After careful assessment of each resident, the team at Parc Provence designs a personalized care program. The goal is to honor current abilities and preserve dignity, offer social interaction and time for personal reflection, and provide the resident and family a comfortable, beautiful and safe place to meet and interact. And each care plan is flexible, allowing for changes in health and symptoms.
At Parc Provence, Aragon said “personalized care means each resident can live a life of meaning.” Every resident is offered opportunities for pursuing hobbies, practicing life skills and enjoying social interactions and family gatherings. “We believe the happiest lives include work, leisure, self-care and social relationships. Integrity comes when life feels whole, true and satisfying.”
The expert staff has completed extensive training in all aspects of dementia and Alzheimer’s care. Medical Director Dr. David Carr and Associate Medical Director Dr. Lenise Cummings-Vaughn are leading specialists in Alzheimer’s disease and geriatric medicine at Washington University School of Medicine. They bring the latest advances in memory care, ensuring that all residents receive the best care available.
“The expertise Drs. Carr and Cummings-Vaughn bring to Parc Provence influences everything we do, from providing appropriate daily activities for residents to monitoring their nutritional needs,” Aragon said. “It is important for adults with memory issues to stay active and keep their minds busy. Research shows that socialization and engagement improve brain health. We offer the kind of therapies, activities and onsite medical care that make an effective difference in the lives of people with dementia.”
Parc Provence is the top choice for those looking for the best possible care. “Our residents and their families always come first,” Aragon added. “We make their comfort and care our priority. We promise to give the best of ourselves to the remarkable people we serve.”
Schedule a tour by calling 314-542-2500 or visiting ParcProvence.com. Find out why Parc Provence has been “Leading the Way in Memory Care” for years.
605 Coeur De Ville Dr. | Creve Coeur | 314-542-2500 | parcprovence.com